1/3 of Tennessee school districts have reopened so far

Tennessee officials gave an update on schools reopening Thursday, August 6.
(Wbko)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials gave an update on schools reopening Thursday, August 6.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn addressed media, saying as of Thursday, one-third of state school districts have reopened and another third of districts were set to reopen next week.

“About 20 percent will open over the last two weeks of August,” she said. She added that about half of Tennessee school districts are reopening fully with a remote option. Of those 50 percent of districts, about 20 percent of parents are choosing the remote option for their children.

“We have 10 school districts who will be opening remote only, the remaining 43 percent will have some version of hybrid.”

Schwinn also said that officials are continuing to work with districts on reopening plans, individualized for all districts. As of Thursday morning, they had received more than 220 plans from across the state.

