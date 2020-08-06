2 suspects in custody after woman’s body found in Oak Ridge home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department said two suspects are in custody in connection to a homicide reported Wednesday night.

Police responded to the home on the 300 block of East Fairview Road around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a possible homicide.

During a search of the home, the body of a 36-year-old woman was found. The identity of the victim is being withheld as officials work to notify the family.

Investigators with the ORPD Criminal Investigation Division and the District Attorney General’s Office worked through the night to identify the two suspects.

Both suspects remain in custody. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call ORPD at 865-425-4299. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home.

