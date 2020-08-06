3 people hospitalized after Powell house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire officials said three people were transported to the hospital following an early morning house fire in Powell.

Rural Metro crews responded to reports of a house fire on the 7800 block of Dawnview Road around 6:51 a.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire coming from the front of the house, according to reports. Officials said all occupants of the home had evacuated.

Seven engine companies and a host of personnel battled the fire. Crews said the home suffered major damage.

According to Rural Metro Fire, one pet died as a result of the fire and three residents were transported to the hospital for minor to moderate cuts and burns.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

