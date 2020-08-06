Anderson County Animal Shelter pleading for people to adopt dogs as shelter at maximum capacity

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Animal Shelter is pleading with the public to adopt dogs as the shelter has reached its maximum capacity.

“WE ARE FULL ... and we all know what that means. 😩 We’ve got to get some dogs out of here ASAP!” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

It costs $85 to adopt a pet from the shelter. That cost includes vetting and ‘fixing’ pets.

If you would like to adopt a pet from the shelter, you are asked to stop by or call 865-441-2068 for more information.

