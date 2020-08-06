Bristol man accused of sexting 16-year-old

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Sullivan County man was arrested after authorities accused him of sending inappropriate text messages to a 16-year-old.

Investigators said Koeby Edward Dixon, 23, sent lewd text messages and asked a minor to meet for sex.

Authorities were able to use the victim’s phone to arrange a meeting with Dixon. When he arrived, he was taken into custody.

Dixon was booked into the Sullivan County jail on charges of statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor. He was being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.