Advertisement

CDC: People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public not to ingest hand sanitizer.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public not to ingest hand sanitizer.(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, hand sanitizer has become much more prevalent. It’s great for keeping hands clean, but it’s not safe to swallow.

The CDC says some children might drink hand sanitizer by mistake, and some people might incorrectly think it’s a substitute for alcoholic drinks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently put out a warning to be on the lookout for methanol in some hand sanitizers distributed in the U.S.

Methanol is toxic, and can even poison people through their skin.

The CDC said 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico were hospitalized between May and June for methanol poisoning after consuming alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Four of them died, six developed seizures while in the hospital and three were discharged with new visual impairments.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Big Texas gator has close call with children

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
When a nearly 12-foot alligator came toward his 4-year-old, a dad sprang into action.

News

Two new deaths reported as recoveries surpass active COVID-19 cases in Knox County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
There have now been a total of 4371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

National

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Greg Skeens' little blue heeler, Buck, ran off after a coyote escaping the wildfire, leaving Skeens to believe he was gone for good.

National

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
A happy reunion took place when a dog that went missing during the massive wildfire in Southern California was rescued and reunited with his loving owner.

Latest News

News

Investigation underway after body found in Sevier County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By David Sikes and Alivia Harris
Officials said it is an active investigation.

National

Lebanese vent fury at leaders over Beirut blast as Macron visits

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Groceries are getting more expensive

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less.

News

Fentress County couple charged in child abuse case involving 8-month-old

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said TBI agents began investigating the possible abuse of an 8-month-old baby who was hospitalized on July 10.

News

Knoxville Change Center halts activities in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Change Center will halt operations beginning on August 17.

News

2 suspects in custody after woman’s body found in Oak Ridge home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During a search of the home, the body of a 36-year-old was found.