Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for info in Rutherford Co. death investigation

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to prosecution in a death investigation.

Crime stoppers is offering the award to anyone who can give information to lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the death of 45-year-old Erick Bixler of Asbury Lane.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bixler was killed in his home on the night of July 26.

His death is under investigation by detectives with RCSO.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The sheriff’s office says callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.