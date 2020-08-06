Drier, hotter pattern set to start

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain over Meigs and Rhea County was really heavy earlier Thursday. There was even a Flash Flood Warning for the southern end of Watts Bar Lake. While it's not in the classic WVLT coverage area, we know many of you near WBL watch us.

As the polls close, some late day showers inch northeastward in the southern valley and southern foothills. Those knock down temperatures quite a bit. That, along with light winds, will generate some fog Friday morning.

That soggy pattern becomes a lot drier from Friday through Monday morning. Yes, there will be isolated rain but it’s much more limited. High temps are trending down one or two degrees from previous forecasts. Clouds will scour part of the otherwise blue skies.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Saturday looks totally dry at home, while storms may brew up in the Blue Ridge of the Appalachains. While one or two storms may get into our Smokies, it’s not enough of a chance to include on the 8-day. Still: if you’re going hiking, it’s never a bad idea to bring the rain gear in the backpack. Sunday is almost totally dry and will hit the middle 90s down by Knoxville.

Same for Sunday. One or two showers will linger in SE Kentucky and in the Smoky Mountains. We’re going for 94°, right between the average high and the record high.

A better round of rain is here Monday, but it’s just as hot, well above a standard early August forecast.

The best threat of rain next week is late next Wednesday into Thursday. Some of it could be quite heavy.

