Dunkin’ welcomes back Knoxville teachers with free coffee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As schools throughout Knoxville reopen for the new school year, Dunkin’ is welcoming teachers and educators back with its own Teacher Appreciation Week.

Dunkin’ locations throughout the Knoxville area will offer teachers and educators a free medium hot or iced coffee every day from Monday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 14.

“As we embark on a new academic year amidst everything going on around us, we wanted to give our teachers a small token of our appreciation with this free coffee offer,” said Dave Baumgartner, Bluemont Group LLC, “Our teachers are at the foundation of what helps builds our society, so we love any opportunity to help keep them running on Dunkin'!”

No ID is required, but guests must identify themselves as a teacher or educator.

All Dunkin’ locations in Clinton, Crossville, Harriman, Knoxville, Lenoir City, Maryville and Oak Ridge are will participate in the offer.

