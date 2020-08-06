East Tenn. teacher using notes from former students to ’reignite fire’ during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee teacher is using former notes from students to ‘reignite fire’ to teach during the pandemic.

Lindsay Kennedy, a Powell High School teacher, said she began collecting the notes, drawings, letters, cards and pictures from students, some as simple as a ‘thank you for letting me charge my phone,’ to long letters given before graduation, in 2008.

“These pieces of former students help me remind me of my purpose daily. I rearrange my classroom more than most, and every time I designate an area by my desk to hang these up because when I’m having a bad day or I need a reminder why I’m here, these notes reignite my fire,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said she is one of many teachers returning to Knox County Schools to teach. KCS is set to return to class August 24, after Superintendent Bob Thomas pushed back the reopening date.

“These tokens of affection from my students are absolutely the reason I’ll be here, pandemic or not, today, tomorrow and twenty years from now,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says during this time of uncertainty having those reminders are everything.

