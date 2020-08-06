Election Day Guide: Everything you need to know before you vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Polls opened across Tennessee Thursday morning as voters cast their ballots in Tennessee’s State and Federal Primary election.

This year, voters can expect extra safety precautions to be put in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Here is everything voters will need to know before heading to the polls:

Where to Vote

The Tennessee Secretary of State website has an online tool that can help voters find out where to go.

Enter your information through the form here to learn whether you are registered, and where to go to cast your vote.

You can find information about your polling location’s hours and additional election information through the Go Vote TN app here.

When to Vote

Polls open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. You cannot be turned away from voting if the polls close while you are still in line to cast a ballot.

What You Will Need to Bring

All voters must bring a valid photo ID in order to vote. The following forms of ID are accepted even if expired:

Tennessee driver license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

Who’s on the Ballot

Tennesseans will elect a new U.S. Senator for U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander’s open seat and vote in several other federal and state Congressional races.

Click here to see what the ballot looks like in your county.

How to Vote

A new ballot system is in place for Knox County voters. Voters will now be required to cast paper ballots.

Election officials said the paper voting system will allow individuals to cast their votes without pushing buttons or spinning the wheel, resulting in a cleaner less contact way to vote.

Mail-in Voting

All mail-in ballots were required to be received by local county election commission by the close of polls on Thursday, Aug 6.

Any Tennessee who wished to cast their ballot through the mail was allowed to do so for the primary but will not be able to in the November election. Tennessee Supreme Court Justices overturned the expansion Wednesday, making voting by mail an option only for those with qualifying health conditions.

