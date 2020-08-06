Exploding stars created calcium in human bones, study says

(CNN/WVLT) - A new study says the calcium in human bones and teeth likely came from stars exploding in supernovas and scattering that mineral across the universe.

CNN reports scientists believe half the calcium in the universe likely came from calcium-rich supernovae, but such explosions turned out to be incredibly rare, but that changed in April 2019.

In April 2019, Joel Shepherd saw a bright burst as he watched the spiral galaxy called Messier 100, which is 55 million light-years away. He also spied a bright orange dot. He then shared his observation with the astronomy community through a survey. His news spread like wildfire, and telescopes all over the world turned to the galaxy and the “anomaly.”

The event was named SN 2018ehk, and researchers later found they had observed a calcium-rich supernova. X-rays revealed new information about the explosion and star itself.

"The stars responsible for calcium-rich supernovae shed layers of material in the last months before explosion," Jacobson-Galan said. "The X-rays are the result of the explosion violently colliding with this ejected material and stimulating a brilliant burst of high energy photons."

The heat and pressure of the explosion actually drives the chemical reaction that creates calcium, the researchers said.

Scientists said, usually, only a small amount of calcium is produced by each star as it burns through its supply of helium; however, when a calcium-rich supernova occurs, massive amounts are created and released within seconds.

"The explosion is trying to cool down," said Raffaella Margutti, senior study author and assistant professor of physics and astronomy in Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. "It wants to give away its energy, and calcium emission is an efficient way to do that."

SN 2019ehk emitted the most calcium ever observed a single event, the researchers said.

"It wasn't just calcium rich," Margutti said. "It was the richest of the rich."

Researchers are now working on a follow-up study that includes how the supernova is evolving after the explosion.

