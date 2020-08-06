Advertisement

Fentress County couple charged in child abuse case involving 8-month-old

Officials said TBI agents began investigating the possible abuse of an 8-month-old baby who was hospitalized on July 10.
TBI said Keshia Larae Jenkins,the child's mother, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Allen Stephens, were charged in child abuse case.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of a Fentress County couple on charges of child abuse.

During the investigation, TBI agents said evidence developed that the child’s mother, Keisha Jenkins, 19, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Stephens, 26, were responsible for the injuries that resulted in the hospitalization of the baby.

On Wednesday, August 3, the Fentress County Grand Jury indicted the couple. Stephens was charged with two counts of Aggravated child abuse and Jenkins was charged with one count of aggravated child endangerment.

Stephens and Jenkins were arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Fentress County Jail. Stephens is being held on a $200,000 bond and Jenkins is being held on a $100,000.

