Fentress County couple charged in child abuse case involving 8-month-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of a Fentress County couple on charges of child abuse.

Officials said TBI agents began investigating the possible abuse of an 8-month-old baby who was hospitalized on July 10.

During the investigation, TBI agents said evidence developed that the child’s mother, Keisha Jenkins, 19, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Stephens, 26, were responsible for the injuries that resulted in the hospitalization of the baby.

On Wednesday, August 3, the Fentress County Grand Jury indicted the couple. Stephens was charged with two counts of Aggravated child abuse and Jenkins was charged with one count of aggravated child endangerment.

Stephens and Jenkins were arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Fentress County Jail. Stephens is being held on a $200,000 bond and Jenkins is being held on a $100,000.

