Football is higher risk than sitting in a classroom, Tenn. health official says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As schools resume, fans, students and coaches alike look forward to sports resuming, despite the pandemic.

Governor Lee signed an executive order July 31, allowing contact sports to continue, as long as they follow rules set by the TSSAA or similar plans.

LIVE: Gov. Lee to discuss schools

Many people, both at the high school and college level, anxiously look towards football season as a way to return to some sense of normalcy. However, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey warned that playing football could be a higher risk activity than just sitting in a classroom.

“Talk about a higher risk activity,” she said. “It’s higher risk than sitting in a classroom when you are sweating and ... being in a contact sport.” However, she added that sports are “crucial” to well-being and that state guidelines have laid out ways to participate in the safest ways possible.

She added that fans should expect to wear masks at sporting events to protect themselves and others if they want to return to venues and watch games.

Knox County Schools is set to release guidelines for schools to resume football games, including face coverings and attendance.

