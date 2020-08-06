Advertisement

Former Sunday school teacher, Knox County bus driver accused of sexually assaulting minors

An Anderson County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of sexually assault minors.
Stephen Roach
Stephen Roach(ACSO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Anderson County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of sexually assaulting minors.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Stephen Roach, of Claxton, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery. He was arrested August 6 at his home by deputies.

The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to alleged sexual abuse against multiple underage victims this summer, prompting an investigation. Officials said they found Roach “committed lewd sexual acts on underage victims.”

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Roach has served as a Sunday school teacher and van driver at the Solid Rock Baptist Church, volunteered with the Claxton Optimist Football program and as a bus driver for Knox County Schools.

The sheriff’s office said Roach was booked into the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lego to launch braille blocks for blind kids

Updated: moments ago
LEGO is launching a line of braille bricks.

WVLT

Drier, hotter pattern set to start

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
That soggy pattern becomes a lot drier from Friday through Monday morning. Yes, there will be isolated rain but it's much more limited.

News

Tenn. Department of Health reports record number of COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

News

East Tenn. teacher using notes from former students to ’reignite fire’ during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tennessee teacher is using former notes from students as a motivation to teach now more than ever during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

KFD thanks couple for rescuing survivors of Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Jeff & Rachael Weida rescued three survivors from Monday night's helicopter crash.

News

Don’t wear masks, PPE you didn’t order, KY Homeland Security says

Updated: 1 hours ago
The FBI and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating the packages also as a “brushing scam.”

News

TVA revokes decision to lay off IT workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday it is immediately revoking its decision to lay off IT workers as part of the restructuring process.

News

Gov. Lee set to talk schools reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Bill Lee and other state officials are set to discuss schools reopening across the state at a Thursday media briefing, hours before election polls close.

News

KPD: Missing 13-year-old located

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Patiecents Ray Harrell, has been safely located, KPD says.

News

Knox Co. Parks and Rec closing Cove at Concord Park Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knox County Parks and Recreation announced The Cove at Concord Park will be closed Friday, August 7.