Former Sunday school teacher, Knox County bus driver accused of sexually assaulting minors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Anderson County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of sexually assaulting minors.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Stephen Roach, of Claxton, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery. He was arrested August 6 at his home by deputies.

The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to alleged sexual abuse against multiple underage victims this summer, prompting an investigation. Officials said they found Roach “committed lewd sexual acts on underage victims.”

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Roach has served as a Sunday school teacher and van driver at the Solid Rock Baptist Church, volunteered with the Claxton Optimist Football program and as a bus driver for Knox County Schools.

The sheriff’s office said Roach was booked into the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond.

