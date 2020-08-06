Gov. Lee reacts to justices’ ruling on vote by mail expansion

Advertisement

Governor Lee responded to the Tennessee Supreme Court's decision to overturn a voting by mail expansion Thursday during a media briefing.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A day after the Tennessee Supreme Court overturned an expansion on a vote by mail ruling, Governor Bill Lee told media he supported the decision.

The Wednesday night decision nixed a June ruling that allowed all eligible voters to vote by mail in November due to COVID-19.

Lee told media he believed Tennesseans needed to be able to vote and that election officials have made that possible.

“I think the secretary of state has done a great job of planning for this,” he said. Lee also said that, due to the type of election it is, voter turnout does not appear to be unusually low. “I think the secretary of state ... has taken the right approach.”

Lee added he voted in-person during the early voting period, but declined to voice support for any candidates.

