Gov. Lee set to talk schools reopening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee and other state officials are set to discuss schools reopening across the state at a Thursday media briefing, hours before election polls close.

Lee said during a briefing Tuesday that he, along with Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn would be available to give an update on the state’s progress August 6.

Some schools, both in East Tennessee and other parts of the state, have already reopened. Some, like John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville, have already faced issues with COVID-19 after a staff member contracted the virus, prompting a class of first graders to transition to online learning for two weeks, according to Director of Schools Mike Winstead.

