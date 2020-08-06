Advertisement

Gov. Lee set to talk schools reopening

Governor Bill Lee and other state officials are set to discuss schools reopening across the state at a Thursday media briefing, hours before election polls close.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee and other state officials are set to discuss schools reopening across the state at a Thursday media briefing, hours before election polls close.

Lee said during a briefing Tuesday that he, along with Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn would be available to give an update on the state’s progress August 6.

Some schools, both in East Tennessee and other parts of the state, have already reopened. Some, like John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville, have already faced issues with COVID-19 after a staff member contracted the virus, prompting a class of first graders to transition to online learning for two weeks, according to Director of Schools Mike Winstead.

