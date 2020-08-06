Hillcrest Healthcare delivers 1,500 lunches to seniors across Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hillcrest Healthcare, a network of senior living centers in Knoxville delivered 1,500 lunches to seniors Thursday for a mobile meals program.

According to a release, the healthcare center sponsored “A Day of Meals,” for the Mobile Meals program to show support for seniors.

“This has been a stressful time for everyone but giving back reminds us of what’s important and what our priorities are – and that’s helping each other,” said Lavonda Cantrell, director of special projects for Hillcrest Healthcare Communities and Vice President of the Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. “Caring for others is our top priority at Hillcrest, and we’re grateful to partner with such an impactful program that reaches out to people in our community who are the most vulnerable right now.”

The healthcare network said the program provides daily safety checks and hot and cold lunches on weekdays to home-bound seniors in the area. Along with the daily safety checks, the healthcare leadership team said they maintained social distancing and followed all safety precautions while loading and distributing boxed lunches.

For more information about Mobile Meals visit the website here.

