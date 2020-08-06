Investigation underway after body found in Sevier County
Officials said it is an active investigation.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is underway after a body was found Thursday morning.
According to deputies, the body was discovered near Oldham’s Creek Baptist off Upper Middle Creek Road Thursday morning.
Officials said it is an active investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.