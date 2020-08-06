Advertisement

Justices overturn Tennessee mail vote expansion

The Tennessee Supreme Court has overturned the option for all eligible voters to vote by mail in November due to COVID-19.
(WJHG/WECP)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has overturned the option for all eligible voters to vote by mail in November due to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s ruling nixes a June expansion order by a lower court that state election officials opposed. The decision came the same day voters could begin requesting absentee ballots for the general election.

It restores Tennessee’s excuse-based system for November, with COVID-19 related additions that include underlying health conditions for voters and those in their care.

The justices wrote the decision doesn’t impact ballots for Thursday’s primary. Only a handful of states are not offering by-mail voting for everyone during the pandemic, though two-thirds of states allowed the practice before it.

