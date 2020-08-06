KFD thanks couple for rescuing survivors of Tennessee River helicopter crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department took to social media to say thank you to a couple who rescued three people from Monday night’s helicopter crash on the Tennessee River.

“The Knoxville Fire Department would like to publicly thank Jeff & Rachael Weida for rescuing the three survivors from Monday night helicopter crash, and express our heartfelt condolences to the Clayton family,” the post read.

Joe Clayton, the cofounder of Clayton Automobiles and Clayton Homes, died in Monday night’s helicopter crash in the Tennessee River. His brother James (Jim) Clayton, cofounder of Clayton Homes, survived the crash along with their grandson, Flynt Griffin, and their friend, John (Jay) McBride.

