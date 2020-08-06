Knox Co. Parks and Rec closing Cove at Concord Park Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Parks and Recreation announced The Cove at Concord Park will be closed Friday, August 7.

According to the recreation center, the park will be closed due to Lenoir City Utilities Board replacing two power poles.

The park will be reopened Saturday, August 8.

