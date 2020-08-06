Advertisement

Knox County AD’s meet to discuss plan for High School sports

Plan now in the hands of superintendent Bob Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well it may be election day-, nothing was voted on by Knox County’s Athletic Directors with regards to High School Sports this Fall. The group met at Fulton High School for what we’re told was more of a fact finding event. No final decisions on things like stadium capacity for Friday night games, concessions or whether fans and coaches should wear face masks. The AD’s did cast a vote for what their schools would like to see. That information will now be taken to Knox Co. Schools superintendent Bob Thomas with a final decision expected some time next week.

As for neighboring counties, WVLT contributor Mark Packer of Rivalry Thursday fame says there is some news over in   Maryville, ”I think that’s what’s gonna be uniform. The TSSAA put out their guidelines and they suggested limiting crowds to a quarter or a third, well every school’s gonna go with the third because that puts more butts in the seats and more tickets sold and all of that so Maryville came out with the third, they hope to get to 2000 by adding people who can stand around the fence. I think that’s the key here is the tracks, how do a put a number down of people who can be on the track, pay money to get into the stadium and yet call it part of your capacity.” 

One of the things school officials are deciding is who gets access to those tickets. Parents, family, friends, who gets them first? A difficult decision says Packer, ”Those are the kinds of things that I don’t know if those discussions have been had yet but they’re important discussions for people  who high school football and UT football is very much a part of their lives.”

Just part of the questions left unanswered with season now exactly two weeks away.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High School Sports Update

Updated: 19 minutes ago
WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo and Mark Packer of Rivalry Thursday have the latest news regarding High School sports

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

News

NCAA directs each division to determine if it can safely hold fall championships

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
Each division will be required to make its decision regarding the championship by Aug. 21.

News

Elizabethton Schools to limit athletics ticket sales, offers livestream

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
Elizabethton Schools announced that ticket sales for fall athletics will be limited.

Latest News

News

Farragut @ West football to air on WVLT News

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
WVLT News will air the Farragut at West football game.

News

SEC pushes fall practice to August 17th, adjusts fall camp procedures

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
The adjusted schedule balloons the SEC’s practice window by 11 days.

Sports

First day in football pads for area high schools

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
Players don full pads with the 2020 season now fast approaching

Sports

High School Football

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
First day of practice in pads

News

Yves Pons returns for senior season

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
The Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year is returning to Rocky Top.

Sports

Vols continue conditioning work in advance of Fall camp

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT
Tennessee football players continue mandatory work and conditioning drills in advance of the start of preseason practice