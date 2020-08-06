Knox County Schools hand out laptops for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools is gearing up for kids to return to class amid the pandemic, and that includes getting students access to tech devices.

The school system has been handing out chromebooks to kids.

The devices were part of a $7 million dollar grant from the federal government, and the Haslam Family Foundation is paying for insurance on the laptops.

Kids at Powell Elementary School lined up Thursday to retrieve theirs, which will be used for online learning and in-class instruction this school year.

