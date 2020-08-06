Knoxville Change Center halts activities in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Change Center in Knoxville announced it will temporarily halt future activities and close its doors in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Change Center will halt operations beginning on August 17.

“We continue to be increasingly concerned by the rising COVID cases. We care greatly about the health and safety of our staff and guests and believe it is the responsible thing to do.” explained Change Center Executive Director Dr. Nicole Chandler.

Since March, the center has provided more than 3,000 grab and go dinners for Knox County families and partnered with the Knox Ed Foundation Community Schools to provide meal assembly for more than 7,000 students. The center also partnered with Dogwood arts to hand out art kits and Knox County Schools to hand out education packets.

“The decision to close our doors was difficult; and was not done hastily or without the counsel of our board of directors. While our doors may be temporarily closing our hearts and mission to serve the community always remains open,” said Chandler.

The center said it is at risk of not being able to survive an extended period of closing without additional funding. The center is seeking grant opportunities and other resources to keep services available.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.