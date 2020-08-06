KPD monitoring alleged improper animal care situation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department said it’s Animal Control Unit is closely monitoring what individuals on social media claim to be an animal abuse case.

A post circulating on Facebook showed a an image of a dog chained outside a North Knoxville home. The post claims there are whip marks on one dog and a pen full of other dogs. KPD said the post led multiple calls reporting the situation.

Police said animal control has been to the home multiple times, including Tuesday afternoon.

KPD officials said there is no current evidence of dogfighting, but the owner received multiple citations, including improper care and improper restraint.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and take the appropriate course of action,” KPD said.

