KPD, Safety City volunteers pack bags with school supplies for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community Outreach with the Knoxville Police Department and Safety City volunteers came together Wednesday afternoon to pack bags with school supplies for students.

According to a post on Facebook from the police department, the school supply giveaway is part of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ “SchoolMania” giveaway.

The supplies were all donated and will be given away to students for free during a give-away. Students can pick up a bag of supplies Monday, August 10 from 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Jacob’s Building.

