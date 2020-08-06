Advertisement

Kraft encouraging customers to eat mac and cheese for breakfast

The company will redesign the box to now include the word “breakfast” instead of “dinner” to encourage people to eat the meal at the start of the day.
Kraft breakfast box
Kraft breakfast box(Kraft)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kraft wants customers to enjoy their Macaroni and Cheese for more than dinner time. The company encourages customers to eat their mac and cheese for breakfast too.

Kraft announced Tuesday that it is re-branding its Macaroni and Cheese Dinner in the famous blue box. The company will redesign the box to now include the word “breakfast” instead of “dinner” to encourage people to eat the meal at the start of the day.

The Herald Courier reports that Kraft hopes the new “breakfast” label could take away some of the shame that’s associated with parents serving their kids easy-to-make non-breakfast foods in the morning.

“These last few months have not been easy, and the struggle is real for parents with kids who are picky eaters,” Kraft said in a press release, adding that “56% of parents have served their kids Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during Covid-19 related state lockdowns than previous months.”

To promote its new campaign, Kraft will give away a limited-edition “Breakfast Box” this week. The boxes will include a mug, a coloring activity and “a magnet with breakfast topping suggestions, like crumbled sausage, bacon or scrambled eggs,” according to a press release.

