Kroger celebrates educators, parents with 10% discount

Kroger announced it will offer a discount for educators and parents as they prepare for the new school year.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger announced it will offer a discount for educators and parents as they prepare for the new school year.

School administrators and parents who shop at Kroger on Wednesdays will save an extra 10 percent on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics.

“During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we’ve experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokesperson. We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and ‘honorary teachers’ across our family of stores as a way to show our gratitude for all they’re doing for their students and our communities.”

To receive the discount, customers can shop in-store or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper’s card on any Wednesday now through Sept. 9 and request the discount at checkout.

