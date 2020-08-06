KUB says scams targeting customers on the rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board said it has recently received an increase in reports of scams targeting customers.

According to a release from KUB, customers report scammers mimicking KUB’s number, identifying themselves as KUB representatives when customers answer and threatening customers with disconnection unless they pay a balance in a short period of time.

KUB warned customers that they do not call to tell customers about pending disconnections. If customes are called by KUB, the main number (865-524-2911) will not show on the caller ID. The company also added that disconnections for non-payments are currently suspended due to the pandemic.

KUB offered two red flags for customers to be looking for:

1. The caller requests payment via MoneyPaks, Green Dot Cards, Money Grams, or other prepaid credit cards – KUB does not request payment in this form.

2. The caller threatens shutoff within a specific time frame – KUB gives final notices on bills and pink door hangers, not calls, for service termination. A call with a threat of shutoff within the hour, two hours, that day, etc., will come from KUB.

