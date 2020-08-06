Advertisement

KUB says scams targeting customers on the rise

The Knoxville Utilities Board said it has recently received an increase in reports of scams targeting customers.
(Fallon Appleton)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board said it has recently received an increase in reports of scams targeting customers.

According to a release from KUB, customers report scammers mimicking KUB’s number, identifying themselves as KUB representatives when customers answer and threatening customers with disconnection unless they pay a balance in a short period of time.

KUB warned customers that they do not call to tell customers about pending disconnections. If customes are called by KUB, the main number (865-524-2911) will not show on the caller ID. The company also added that disconnections for non-payments are currently suspended due to the pandemic.

KUB offered two red flags for customers to be looking for:

1. The caller requests payment via MoneyPaks, Green Dot Cards, Money Grams, or other prepaid credit cards – KUB does not request payment in this form.

2. The caller threatens shutoff within a specific time frame – KUB gives final notices on bills and pink door hangers, not calls, for service termination. A call with a threat of shutoff within the hour, two hours, that day, etc., will come from KUB.

