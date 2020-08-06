Advertisement

Memphis grandmother reportedly let grandchild steer car before hitting 5 people

According to reports, Hollomon’s 13-year-old was sitting in her lap when the crash happened.
Police charged 58-year-old Ernestine Hollomon with DUI and other traffic offenses. According to police, her grandson was sitting in her lap driving when the crash happened. Neighbors say the child is 13 years old.
Police charged 58-year-old Ernestine Hollomon with DUI and other traffic offenses. According to police, her grandson was sitting in her lap driving when the crash happened. Neighbors say the child is 13 years old.
By David Sikes
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT / WMC) - Memphis police said a grandmother let her underage grandchild steer her car before a crash that sent five people to the hospital.

Ernestine Hollomon,58, was charged with DUI and other traffic offenses, Memphis police said.

According to reports, Hollomon’s 13-year-old was sitting in her lap when the crash happened.

Hollomon reportedly told police she was not driving, even though she was in the driver’s seat. A witness said Hollomon’s grandson told investigators he was actually driving.

“I end up getting out of the way and she end up on him right here in this area and knocked him all the way over there,” said Tadarius Allmond, witness.

Tadarius Allmond told police he was on the side of the road talking with his cousin and friends when a speeding car came up behind. Allmond said he saw the car and ran.

“She hit him so hard, he landed in front of me,” said Allmond.

Allmond said all the victims who were hit reportedly have broken legs and other injuries.

“He said he was trying to push the brake but his grandmother was pushing the gas full force,” said Alisha Craft, a family member of the suspect said.

Relatives told WMC the man who was knocked across the street is in critical condition after having surgery.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

