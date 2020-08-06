Advertisement

Missing Kansas mom disappears in Memphis

Investigators said a Kansas went missing while she was in Memphis, driving to Alabama to visit family.
Marilane Carter
Marilane Carter(MPD)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Investigators said a Kansas went missing while she was in Memphis, driving to Alabama to visit family.

Kansas police said 36-year-old Marilane Carter was last seen leaving her home in Overland around 8:15 p.m. on August 1. She was driving to Birmingham to visit family. She was in Memphis when her family last heard from her.

Family told police she made concerning statements to them on August 2.

Police describe Carter as a white woman, 130 pounds, 5′8″ with long brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a green t-shirt and black yoga pants when she was last seen.

Carter was driving her gray 2011 GMC Acadia with a Kansas license plate 194-LFY.

Anyone who sees Carter or her vehicle should contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Where is your polling location? Here’s how to find out

Updated: moments ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Are you ready to vote? The Tennessee Secretary of State website has an online tool that can help you find out.

Politics

Ready to vote? Check out what the ballot looks like in your county

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Nash Armstrong
Ready to vote? Check out what the ballot looks like in your county

Politics Headlines

Who is running for Tennessee’s open senate seat?

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Nash Armstrong
Tennessee’s United States Senate election is approaching. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, August 6.

News

Exploding stars created calcium in human bones, study says

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new study says the calcium in human bones and teeth likely came from stars exploding in supernovas and scattering that mineral across the universe.

News

PepsiCo debuts Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
PepsiCo's new product, Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese is your newest pandemic comfort food.

Latest News

News

Stolen truck pulled from Blount County lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a stolen truck was recovered from the water near the boat dock across from TVA Lab Road in Louisville Wednesday.

Eye on Education

Morgan Co. Schools’ teacher-parents share first day of school thoughts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
For some Morgan County Schools students who returned to class on Wednesday they may have seen a familiar face in the hallways-their parents.

News

Bars allowed to reopen with curfew after Knox Co. Board of Health vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Knox County Board of Health voted to allow bars in Knox County to reopen with a new curfew in place.

News

Justices overturn Tennessee mail vote expansion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Supreme Court has overturned the option for all eligible voters to vote by mail in November due to COVID-19.

News

11-year-old celebrates birthday by helping KPD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An 11-year-old boy in Knoxville celebrated his birthday by doing something nice for local police.

News

Sethi, Hagerty exposed to COVID-19 at political dinner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Senate race candidates Dr. Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty both attended the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner were an unnamed attendee tested positive for COVID-19.