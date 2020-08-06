Missing Kansas mom disappears in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Investigators said a Kansas went missing while she was in Memphis, driving to Alabama to visit family.

Kansas police said 36-year-old Marilane Carter was last seen leaving her home in Overland around 8:15 p.m. on August 1. She was driving to Birmingham to visit family. She was in Memphis when her family last heard from her.

Family told police she made concerning statements to them on August 2.

Police describe Carter as a white woman, 130 pounds, 5′8″ with long brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a green t-shirt and black yoga pants when she was last seen.

Carter was driving her gray 2011 GMC Acadia with a Kansas license plate 194-LFY.

Anyone who sees Carter or her vehicle should contact local law enforcement.

