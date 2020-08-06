More afternoon to evening storms Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get out and vote or knock out the yard work, because rain and storms are developing this afternoon to evening. The next few days are sunnier and warmer.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with areas of fog and haze, otherwise quiet. The low is in the upper 60s in the Valley, and low to mid 60s outlining the Valley.

Rain chances are increasing as the day goes on. That means getting out and about is better early. We’ll have scattered rain and storms developing midday to early afternoon, and bubbling up to a 60% coverage of our area in the mid to late afternoon. The high will be around 87 degrees, but we’ll hit that high closer to 2 p.m. with storms developing. Isolated stronger storms are possible with some hail, but the downpours and lightning can be intense out of multiple storms.

Tonight will quiet down slowly, with spotty rain and storms leftover. We’ll have more fog again by Friday morning, with a low around 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday’s high will be around 88 degrees, but comes with more sunshine. It’s not completely dry, but more of a stray shower is possible for most and I think we’ll have scattered rain and storms in the Smoky Mountains.

The weekend quiets down and heats up! We’ll spend the weekend in the low 90s. Saturday is all sunshine, and now the spotty mountain rain looks like it will stick to the North Carolina side. Sunday comes with only isolated rain and storms popping up.

Rain chances start increasing next week. It looks like a few showers and storms at times Sunday night through Monday, but it’s still in the low 90s. Then we’ll have scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday, before some more rain and storms move in Thursday.

Thu AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

