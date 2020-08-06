Advertisement

Morgan Co. Schools’ teacher-parents share first day of school thoughts

For some Morgan County Schools students who returned to class on Wednesday, they may have seen a familiar face in the hallways—their parents.
Students get temperature checked outside Coalfield School
Students get temperature checked outside Coalfield School
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“I’m excited. I know the kids are excited,” said Carmen Hines, a parent.

Shawn Basler said, “We’re excited to see the kids, but at the same time we’re nervous because of the uncertainty of everything.”

Hines and Basler have different concerns being both teachers and parents at Coalfield School in Morgan County.

”As a teacher you want to try to keep them as safe as possible and try to keep them distanced out,” explained Hines.

Hines was worried about taking care of her students inside the classroom and her own kids outside of it.

“As a parent you worry about, you know, if you’ve got elderly parents,” explained Hines, “And my boys wanting to see them. So I’ve already told them we’re going to have to stay away for a little bit and not go in the house.”

She teaches fourth and fifth grade science and is a mom to two sons.

“There’s a lot of thought process, a lot of planning that you have to do,” said Hines.

She plans to clean science lab materials in between classes and will use different material for each class.

Basler spends more than half his day at school. He drives a school bus in the morning, teaches during the day and coaches middle school football in the evening. He’s also the school’s athletic director.

”Kids are required to wear masks on the bus, and they’re one per seat, and families are allowed to sit together,” said Basler.

He also has a fifth grader who attends Coalfield School.

“And they look to us for answers and we don’t have a lot of answers to give them right now,” said Basler.

Hines and Basler said they hope to do the best they can.

“Everybody’s just going to have to give each other grace,” explained Hines, “I mean you’re in this profession. That’s what you’re doing being around kids. And virus or not you know we’ve got to go with it.”

Thursday is an administrative day. Friday students will return for their first full day of school.

