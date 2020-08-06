Advertisement

New witness to be introduced in disapearance of Joe Clyde Daniels

Joe Clyde Daniels, a 5-year-old autistic boy, disappeared from the family’s Dickson County home nearly two years ago.
Joe Clyde Daniels went missing from his home in Dickson in April 2018. / Souce: (WTVF)
Joe Clyde Daniels went missing from his home in Dickson in April 2018. / Souce: (WTVF)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The attorney for Joseph Daniels is set to hold a press conference Thursday to announce new potential witnesses in the disappearance of Joe Clyde Daniel’s, WTVF reported.

The attorney said the witnesses claim they saw Joe Clyde while working at a convenience store in Camden the morning he disappeared and before the Amber Alert was issued.

Joe Clyde Daniels, a 5-year-old autistic boy, disappeared from the family’s Dickson County home nearly two years ago. He is assumed to be dead but no remains have ever been found.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began searching again in May at the property where the child disappeared. TBI officials are also investigating the previous confession of the child’s father, Joseph Daniels.

The child’s mother faces charges of child neglect.

His father and mother are currently set to stand trial next year.

