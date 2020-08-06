Advertisement

PepsiCo debuts Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese

PepsiCo's new product, Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese is your newest pandemic comfort food.
Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese
Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese(Cheetos)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CNN reports the new product comes in three flavors of Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeno. It will be sold at Walmart in boxes and single-serve cups beginning Saturday.

"We're seeing tremendous growth in meal solutions" like Rice-A-Roni, said Kristin Kroepfl, chief marketing officer for Quaker Foods North America. And, she added, customer research shows that most people plan to continue eating at home even after the pandemic passes. "We believe there's a long term opportunity here," she said.

“Recipe searches for Cheetos are up 192% year on year,” Kroepfl added. “We embraced that insight.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

