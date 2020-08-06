Providing an outlet for children during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Education Foundation is encouraging children to express their feelings about the pandemic in the form of art. Chris Letsos, Knox Education Foundation’s CEO, says it’s important for children’s voices to be heard during this time.

”It came up really through a conversation our team was having about how unique and uncertain these times are and how our kids have no outlet,” said Chris Letsos.

Students are asked to draw or write out their feelings about anything they have bottled up inside.

Letsos says there’s a chance for their submissions to be a part of an exhibit at the Knoxville Museum of Art.

“We’re quick to decide for them, what their first day of school is going to look like, how they should feel and how they should prepare. Unmask your feelings is just a way for them to be heard,” said Letsos

The deadline for art submission is August 31st.

For more information about the program and how to submit artwork, click here.

