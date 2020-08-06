Advertisement

Providing an outlet for children during the pandemic

Knox Education Foundation is encouraging children to "unmask" their feelings.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Education Foundation is encouraging children to express their feelings about the pandemic in the form of art. Chris Letsos, Knox Education Foundation’s CEO, says it’s important for children’s voices to be heard during this time.

”It came up really through a conversation our team was having about how unique and uncertain these times are and how our kids have no outlet,” said Chris Letsos.

Students are asked to draw or write out their feelings about anything they have bottled up inside.

Letsos says there’s a chance for their submissions to be a part of an exhibit at the Knoxville Museum of Art.

“We’re quick to decide for them, what their first day of school is going to look like, how they should feel and how they should prepare. Unmask your feelings is just a way for them to be heard,” said Letsos

The deadline for art submission is August 31st.

For more information about the program and how to submit artwork, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bars allowed to reopen with curfew after Knox Co. Board of Health vote

Updated: moments ago
The Knox County Board of Health voted to allow bars in Knox County to reopen with a new curfew in place.

News

Justices overturn Tennessee mail vote expansion

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Supreme Court has overturned the option for all eligible voters to vote by mail in November due to COVID-19.

News

11-year-old celebrates birthday by helping KPD

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An 11-year-old boy in Knoxville celebrated his birthday by doing something nice for local police.

News

Sethi, Hagerty exposed to COVID-19 at political dinner

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Senate race candidates Dr. Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty both attended the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner were an unnamed attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Missing Kansas mom disappears in Memphis

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Investigators said a Kansas went missing while she was in Memphis, driving to Alabama to visit family.

Latest News

News

Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for info in Rutherford Co. death investigation

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Crime stoppers is offering the award to anyone who can give information to lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the death of 45-year-old Erick Bixler of Asbury Lane.

News

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man last seen in Montery

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Arnold “Chigger” Vaughn is described as a white man with red hair and blue eyes. He is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

News

KPD, Safety City volunteers pack bags with school supplies for students

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Community Outreach with the Knoxville Police Department and Safety City volunteers came together Wednesday afternoon to pack bags with school supplies for students.

Eye on Education

Morgan Co. Schools’ teacher-parents share first day of school thoughts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
For some Morgan County Schools students who returned to class on Wednesday they may have seen a familiar face in the hallways-their parents.

News

KUB says scams targeting customers on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Utilities Board said it has recently received an increase in reports of scams targeting customers.