Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man last seen in Montery

PUTNAM Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 57-year-old man.

According to a missing poster from the sheriff’s office, Arnold “Chigger” Vaughn is described as a white man with red hair and blue eyes. He is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Vaughn was last seen on Monday, July 27 in the area of Hanging Limb and Anderson Road in Monterey. If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Brian Hayworth at (931) 528-8484 or dial 911.

