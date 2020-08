KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ready to vote?

Local, statewide and federal races are on this year’s Thursday, August 6th primary ballot.

Click the name of your county for a look at your sample ballot.

Anderson County

Blount County

Campbell County

Claiborne County

Cocke County

Cumberland County

Grainger County

Hamblen County (Local)

Hamblen County (D)

Hamblen County (R)

Hancock County

Jefferson County

Knox County (D)

Knox County (R)

Loudon County

Monroe County

Morgan County

Roane County

Scott County

Sevier County

Union County

