Registration begins for Cades Cove Loop Lope race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends of the Smokies announced the annual Cades Cove Loop Lope will go on as planned with precautions in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

This year, only 750 people will be allowed to sign up for the in-person 5K and 10K. A virtual race option will also be available for individuals unable to participate in the in-person race.

Registration for the in-person races opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Click here to register.

The race is scheduled for November 8. Organizers said all the proceeds from the race will go towards the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

