Advertisement

Registration begins for Cades Cove Loop Lope race

Registration for the in-person races opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends of the Smokies announced the annual Cades Cove Loop Lope will go on as planned with precautions in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

This year, only 750 people will be allowed to sign up for the in-person 5K and 10K. A virtual race option will also be available for individuals unable to participate in the in-person race.

Registration for the in-person races opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Click here to register.

The race is scheduled for November 8. Organizers said all the proceeds from the race will go towards the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bristol man accused of sexting 16-year-old

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A Sullivan County man was arrested after authorities accused him of sending inappropriate text messages to a 16-year-old.

News

3 people hospitalized after Powell house fire

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Crews said the home suffered major damage.

Politics

Ready to vote? Check out what the ballot looks like in your county

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Nash Armstrong and Megan Sadler
Ready to vote? Check out what the ballot looks like in your county

News

KPD monitoring alleged improper animal care situation

Updated: 54 minutes ago
“We will continue to monitor the situation and take the appropriate course of action,” KPD said.

News

Tennessee vet warns of livestock illness hitting Midwest

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Livestock owners should contact a veterinarian if they spot lesions on their animals.

Latest News

News

Report says Tenn. pilot became disoriented in fatal Atlanta crash

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NTSB report released in July said the plane took off in cloudy conditions and the pilot was using the aircraft’s instruments to fly.

WVLT

More afternoon to evening storms Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Get out and vote or knock out the yard work, because rain and storms are developing this afternoon to evening. The next few days are sunnier and warmer.

News

Bars allowed to reopen with curfew after Knox Co. Board of Health vote

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Knox County Board of Health voted to allow bars in Knox County to reopen with a new curfew in place.

News

THP lieutenant says his final goodbye to troopers over radio before retirement

Updated: 8 hours ago
Lt. Tim Griswold’s had his final 10-7 over the THP radio system Wednesday.

News

Justices overturn Tennessee mail vote expansion

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Supreme Court has overturned the option for all eligible voters to vote by mail in November due to COVID-19.