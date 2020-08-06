Advertisement

Roane State offers cybersecurity lab as dual enrollment course to Lenoir City High School students

Roane State Community College is bringing a new cybersecurity lab to Lenoir City High School for the upcoming fall semester.
Lenoir City students will be able to take dual enrollment courses from Roane State
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
According to a release from the college, the new high-tech computer lab installed over the summer will be available for dual enrollment students.

“The special class is filling up rapidly,” said Dr. George Meghabghab, director of the community college’s Computer Information Technology program, who will be teaching the twice-a-week course at LCHS.

“The new class is scheduled to begin later this month, barring unforeseen developments in the coronavirus pandemic,” the release states.

Roane State invested more than $125,000 in the new technology for the lab, which they funded with money from the $999,950 grant from Governor Bill Lee’s Vocational Education (GIVE) program. The college notes that the governor’s program is also being used to expand Roane State’s mechatronics program.

Lenoir City High School students enrolled in dual enrollment will receive college credit for passing the class taught by Roane State.

Meghabghab said Lenoir City High School administrators expressed an interest in having a cybersecurity lab. “I jumped at the chance,” he said. Meghabghab made presentations about the growing field of cybersecurity to those administrators as well as faculty members.

In the course, students will learn basic principles of cybersecurity, including digital forensics, Internet Protocol scanning and data reconnaissance.

“We have built a strong culture of cybersecurity at Roane State,” Meghabghab said.

According to the release, Roane State was recently named a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.

“Student teams competing on the state and national stages have won awards for their expertise in cybersecurity,” the release states.

