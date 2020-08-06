Several Alcoa residents to experience water outages this weekend due to scheduled repairs

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several residents in the City of Alcoa can expect water outages this weekend as the city performs scheduled water line repairs.

According to a release from the City of Alcoa, the outages will affect all water services “located between the intersections of McArthur Rd. and N. Wright Rd. to Harrison St. and N. Wright Rd”. Cochran Street and Grayson Apartments will also experience outages.

The repairs are scheduled for Saturday, August 8 at 10 p.m. until August 9 at 4 p.m., according to officials.

“Residents in the area should exercise caution while traveling through the construction zones and expect delays. Motorists along these routes should allow extra travel time to reach their destination,” the release states.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.