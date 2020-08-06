Smoky Mountain Service Dogs host swim lessons for service dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, service dogs in training with Smoky Mountain Service Dogs learned how to swim.

Leaders said swimming is a great exercise for dogs.

The Labrador retrievers, Lab-golden retrievers, and golden retrievers will be service dogs for disabled veterans.

The dogs have been trained to help keep veterans moving forward and to pick items off the floor as well as provide emotional support.

