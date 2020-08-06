Stolen truck pulled from Blount County lake

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a stolen truck was recovered from the water near the boat dock across from TVA Lab Road in Louisville Wednesday.

The Blount County Special Operations Team completed the recovery to assist with an investigation by the Maryville Police Department.

Investigators did not release any additional information about where the truck was stolen from or whether any suspects were charged in connection to the case.

