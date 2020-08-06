Advertisement

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world’s 1st nuke attack

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Hiroshima, western Japan. (
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows in front of Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Hiroshima, western Japan. ((AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The dwindling witnesses to the world’s first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary Thursday, with the mayor and others noting the Japanese government’s refusal to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty, highlighting its hypocrisy.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit to nuclear disarmament, pointing out Japan’s failures.

“I ask the Japanese government to heed the appeal of the (bombing survivors) to sign, ratify and become a party to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons,” Matsui said. “As the only nation to suffer a nuclear attack, Japan must persuade the global public to unite with the spirit of Hiroshima.”

His speech highlights what survivors feel is the hypocrisy of Japan’s government, which hosts 50,000 American troops and is protected by the U.S. nuclear umbrella. Tokyo has not signed the nuclear weapons ban treaty adopted in 2017, despite its non-nuclear pledge, a failure to act that atomic bombing survivors and pacifist groups call insincere.

The U.S. dropped its first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people, mostly civilians and including many children. The U.S. dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered Aug. 15, ending World War II and its nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.

Survivors, their relatives and other participants marked the 8:15 a.m. blast anniversary Thursday with a minute of silence.

Thursday’s peace ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park was scaled down, with the number of attendants reduced to fewer than 1,000, or one-tenth of past years, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some survivors and their relatives visited and prayed at the park’s cenotaph hours before the ceremony began. The registry of the atomic bombing victims is stored at the cenotaph, whose inscription reads “Let all the souls here rest in peace for we shall not repeat the mistake.”

An aging group of survivors, known as hibakusha, feel a growing urgency to tell their stories, in hopes of reaching a younger generation.

On the 75th anniversary, elderly survivors, whose average age now exceeds 83, lamented the slow progress of nuclear disarmament.

They expressed anger over what they said was the Japanese government’s reluctance to help and listen to those who suffered from the atomic bombing.

“Many survivors are offended by the prime minister of this country who does not sign the nuclear weapons prohibition treaty,” said Keiko Ogura, 84, who survived the atomic bombing at age eight. “We need non-nuclear states to help us and pressure the Japanese government into signing.”

Matsui urged world leaders, especially those from nuclear weapons states, to visit Hiroshima and see the reality of the atomic bombing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bars allowed to reopen with curfew after Knox Co. Board of Health vote

Updated: moments ago
The Knox County Board of Health voted to allow bars in Knox County to reopen with a new curfew in place.

News

Justices overturn Tennessee mail vote expansion

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Supreme Court has overturned the option for all eligible voters to vote by mail in November due to COVID-19.

News

11-year-old celebrates birthday by helping KPD

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An 11-year-old boy in Knoxville celebrated his birthday by doing something nice for local police.

News

Sethi, Hagerty exposed to COVID-19 at political dinner

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Senate race candidates Dr. Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty both attended the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner were an unnamed attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Missing Kansas mom disappears in Memphis

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Investigators said a Kansas went missing while she was in Memphis, driving to Alabama to visit family.

Latest News

News

Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for info in Rutherford Co. death investigation

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Crime stoppers is offering the award to anyone who can give information to lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the death of 45-year-old Erick Bixler of Asbury Lane.

Politics Headlines

State Dept.: Russia pushes disinformation in online network

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and AMANDA SEITZ
The State Department says Russia is using social media, state-funded media and a loose network of proxy websites to amplify conspiracy theories and misinformation, most recently around the coronavirus.

News

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man last seen in Montery

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Arnold “Chigger” Vaughn is described as a white man with red hair and blue eyes. He is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

News

KPD, Safety City volunteers pack bags with school supplies for students

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Community Outreach with the Knoxville Police Department and Safety City volunteers came together Wednesday afternoon to pack bags with school supplies for students.

News

Providing an outlet for children during the pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Knox Education Foundation is encouraging children to "unmask" their feelings