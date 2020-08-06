Tenn. Department of Health reports record number of COVID-19 deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Health reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

According to the department, as of Thursday, August 6, 42 new deaths were reported.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told media during a briefing Thursday, “Death is the most lagging indicator that we have.”

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state of Tennessee increased to 116,350 cases as of August 6.

77,558 patients have recovered and 1,186 people in Tennessee have died from the virus with 5,109 hospitalizations.

