Tenn. Prison for Women renamed in honor of corrections administrator

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, it has renamed its Tennessee Prison for Women as the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in honor of Johnson's death.
Debra Johnson, Source: DOC
Debra Johnson, Source: DOC(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 56 Thursday renaming the facility in honor of the TDOC Correctional Administrator who was killed last year.

Johnson was murdered and sexually assaulted in her home August 7, 2019. Her murderer is believed to be escaped inmate, Curtis Watson. Watson had gained “trustee” status before his escape. TBI agents say he was allowed to operate the tractor he escaped on.

“Debra loved being a part of the Tennessee Prison for Women but more importantly she loved the staff and cared deeply about improving the lives of incarcerated women,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “Governor Lee’s executive order is a fitting tribute to a brave and dedicated public servant.”

TDOC said Johnson led a distinguished career over her 38-years of service to the Department of Corrections and TPFW.

“CA Johnson believed in second chances and maintained a focus on the rehabilitation of inmates,” Commissioner Parker said. “She worked hard to prepare inmates to return home by encouraging them to participate in educational, vocational and treatment programs that would help them succeed in their communities.”

Friday, August 7 marks one-year since Johnson’s death.

The department said it plans on pausing at 8:10 a.m. CT for a moment of silence.

