Tennessee 6-year-old girl dies in sleep from COVID-19, parents say

JACKSON, Tenn. (WVLT/WZTV) - A 6-year-old girl from Tennessee has died after testing positive for COVID-19, WZTV reports.

According to WZTV, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed the child, Gigi Morse, died on Tuesday.

Gigi’s parents said their daughter had been sick over the past several days. They said Gigi went to the doctor and was diagnosed with the virus. Her parents were given instructors from the doctor to let her rest, but later that night Gigi went to sleep and died.

As of Tuesday, health officials reported that there were 1,117 deaths from COVID-19 in Tennessee.

