Tennessee deputy charged with assault after being accused of excessive use of force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of a Hickman County deputy on charges of assault.

In January, TBI agents began an investigation with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office on a complaint of excessive use of force by a Hickman County deputy.

During the investigation, TBI agents said they developed information that Scott Hull, 59, was responsible for the assault of two individuals during arrests in Nov. 2019 and Jan. 2020.

The Hickman County Grand Jury returned indictments on Wednesday charging Hull with four counts of assault, two counts of official oppression and two counts of official misconduct.

Hull was arrested and booked into the Hickman County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

