Tennessee Medieval Faire canceled due to pandemic

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Event organizers announced the 2020 Tennessee Medieval Faire has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rescheduled dates were set to happen on Oct. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 in Harriman.

“With the Covid-19 on the rise in Tennessee, the state guidelines were very clear to discourage large community events to keep people safe. It was a difficult decision for us to cancel the show because we have been working for months on it, and people look forward to our events each year. But ultimately, our decision was based on safety,” said Barrie Paulson, VP-Manager and Entertainment Director.

Festival organizers said they hope to continue hosting their annual Tennessee Medieval Faire and Tennessee Pirate Fest in the spring and fall of 2021.

